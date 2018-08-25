Nicki Minaj's awkward awards moment

LOS ANGELES • Nicki Minaj recently lashed out at her ex-boyfriend, rapper Safaree Samuels, on her Queen Radio podcast, saying: "I've done nothing but good for him.

"You wouldn't even know who this man is if it wasn't for me."

So it was awkward when the duo met at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.

Entertainment portal urbanislandz cited Samuels as saying: "What are the odds, I went through the metal detector and, as soon as I walked through, I looked to my left, and guess who is walking through the metal detector next to me?"

He said he greeted Minaj, but she just looked at him in a weird way.

Apparently, she was still upset over his recent tweets about their 14-year relationship that ended in 2014.

Samuels wrote: "Remember the night you cut me and I almost died.

"The police and ambulance had to take me out of the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn't take you to jail."

An outraged Minaj tweeted: "U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with 'free money' that I didn't know about.

"God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left! U came to my house crying begging to go w/me to Europe.

"I said no dummy."

He later denied that he had used her money to hire prostitutes.

Minaj, whose new album, Queen, was beaten to the top Billboard spot by rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld, has also been bitter over that fact.

She said Scott had used his girlfriend Kylie Jenner's fame to boost record sales.

But she quickly doused online talk that she is in a catfight with Jenner, saying: "She has been put in a little awkward situation but... I love Kylie and so do my fans."