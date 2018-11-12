Nicki Minaj, Victoria Beckham, BTS reign at People's Choice Awards

Victoria Beckham was named Fashion Icon at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Scarlett Johansson won Best Female Movie Star at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES
Danai Gurira won Best Action Star at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.PHOTO: REUTERS
Katherine McNamara won Best Female TV Star at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.PHOTO: REUTERS
Harry Shum Jr won Best Male TV Star at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.PHOTO: REUTERS
Bryan Stevenson was named People's Champion at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.PHOTO: REUTERS
Mila Kunis with the award for Best Comedy Movie, which went to The Spy Who Dumped Me, at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.PHOTO: REUTERS
(From left) Emily Andras, Katherine Barrell, Tim Rozon, and Melanie Scrofano of Wynonna Earp, which was named Best Sci-fi/Fantasy show at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES
(From left) Matthew Daddario, Alberto Rosende, Alisha Wainwright, Katherine McNamara, Harry Shum Jr., Emeraude Toubia, Isaiah Mustafa, and Dominic Sherwood of Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments, which was named Show of 2018 at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.PHOTO: AFP
Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund arrives for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.PHOTO: REUTERS
LOS ANGELES - Chris Pratt, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth and Chadwick Boseman are tough guys on screen but are not a match for Danai Gurira.

On Sunday, the Walking Dead and Black Panther actress beat them to bag Best Action Star in the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, which are voted entirely by members of the public.

"Thank you for affirming women and girls, when given the chance to hang with the boys, can hang with the best of them," she said on stage, giving thanks to Black Panther director Ryan Coogler for opening paths for women.

Nicki Minaj, who picked up two awards for Best Album and Best Female Artist, urged folk to blaze their own trails.

She noted that they are "maybe not at the place they want to be in their lives, but the fact that you are pushing and you are not being lazy and not complaining but going for your dreams every day, shout out to you".

The event, which was held in Santa Monica, paid tribute to the best in film, TV, music and pop culture, with prizes in 43 categories.

The nod for Best Movie and Best Action Movie went to Avengers: Infinity War while its star Scarlett Johansson won Best Female Movie Star.

 

According to CBS News, she thanked her fans and acknowledged the work of the armed forces, saying: "They put their lives on the line so we don't have to."

Victoria Beckham was named Fashion Icon while the reality show prize went to Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The Spy Who Dumped Me took Best Comedy Movie, beating out other contenders that included hit film Crazy Rich Asians.

Here are other winners:

Best Male Movie Star: Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther)

Best Comedy Movie Star: Melissa McCarthy (Life Of The Party)

Best Male TV Star: Harry Shum Jr (Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments)

Best Female TV Star: Katherine McNamara (Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments)

Best Male Artist: Shawn Mendes

Best Group: BTS

