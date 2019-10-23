Nicki Minaj to wed music executive

NEW YORK • Right By My Side singer Nicki Minaj has found her dream man.

On Monday, the American rapper announced her marriage to Kenneth Petty, with her Instagram video featuring Mr and Mrs mugs as well as black-and-white baseball caps that had Bride and Groom written across the front.

The caption said “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10-21-19”, a nod to her new official name and the day she and Petty officially tied the knot.

Onika Tanja Maraj is her birth name.

Minaj, 36, and Petty, 41, a music executive, have dated for less than a year.

In August, she said on her Queen Radio show her heart is also still on music.

“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now.

“We’ll do the big wedding later.”

Some of her fans did not welcome her romance with Petty when it made news.

A registered sex offender in New York, he also served jail time for manslaughter after he was convicted in 2006.

Minaj defended Petty, saying his sexual offence was committed when he was 15 and that he is now more mature.