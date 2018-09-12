Nicki Minaj 'humiliated' by fracas with Cardi B

NEW YORK • It was not quite the mother of all fights for Nicki Minaj but, still, she said her run-in with fellow rapper Cardi B had left her "humiliated" and "mortified".

Cardi B threw a shoe at her at a New York Fashion Week party after Minaj was said to have made comments about her rival's parenting style.

According to ABC News, Minaj was horrified that the incident had played out before a crowd of A-listers. "The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion, I will never forget," she said on her Beats 1 radio show on Monday.

"I was mortified. I could not believe how humiliated it all felt - how we made ourselves look."

Minaj added: "I want to say that I would never discuss anyone's child.

"It's so sad that for someone to pin that on me because I'm the bad guy and they know people would believe them, so let me go on record having said I would never talk about anyone's child or parenting."

E! News cited Minaj as saying that she had received support from rappers Lil Uzi Vert, Tekashi 69 and 50 Cent after the fracas.

"I take that very seriously, I am the type of person that don't make industry friends, but I pay attention to the people who give the love back because it's so few and far between."