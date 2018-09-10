Nicki Minaj, Cardi B in fashion-week fracas

NEW YORK • After throwing a shoe at Nicki Minaj, Cardi B took more potshots at her fellow rapper online.

On Instagram, she wrote, but without mentioning names: "I let you lie on me... You've threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me, you'll stop (working) with them. I let you talk big sh** about me."

Their brief but explosive confrontation occurred during New York Fashion Week. Videos on Twitter and YouTube showed the duo, on a second-floor balcony above a red-carpet event, being separated by security guards.

Minaj, 35, was reportedly not hurt, but a photo showed Cardi B, 25, with a large bump just above her left eye. The Variety website said one of Minaj's guards elbowed her during the melee.

Gossip site TMZ said Cardi B had accused Minaj of spreading "lies" about her.

"But when you mentioned my child... make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are... off. I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody (interfere) with my success," Cardi B wrote. She had a child in July with fellow rapper Offset.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE