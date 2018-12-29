Nickelback to perform here

Rock band Nickelback are set to play their debut show in Singapore at Zepp @ Big Box on Feb 20.

One of Canada's most commercially successful acts, they have sold 50 million records.

In the United States, they are ranked behind only The Beatles in the category of Best-selling Foreign Act, according to their music label, BMG.

Their 2001 song, How You Remind Me, was named Top Rock Song of the Decade by Billboard in 2009, which also awarded them a Top Rock Group of the Decade accolade.

Comprising singer Chad Kroeger, guitarist Ryan Peake, bassist Mike Kroeger and drummer Daniel Adair, the band have released nine albums.

Their most recent, Feed The Machine, was released last year and went to No. 5 on the US charts and No. 3 on the British charts.

The band have also earned five Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year for How You Remind Me, and won 12 prizes in Canada's Juno Awards.

Eddino Abdul Hadi

BOOK IT / NICKELBACK FEED THE MACHINE TOUR

WHERE: Zepp @ Big Box, 1 Venture Avenue

WHEN: Feb 20, 8pm

ADMISSION: Early-bird tickets from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) at $128 are on sale until Thursday and cost $138 after that