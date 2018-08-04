Nick Carter could face rape charge

LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said on Thursday that prosecutors were reviewing a sexual assault case involving Backstreet Boys' singer Nick Carter.

The case was presented to the district attorney's office on Tuesday by the Santa Monica Police Department, said Mr Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles District Attorney.

A police report was lodged against Carter, 38, in February this year.

Although the authorities at the time declined to comment on who made the report, Melissa Schuman, formerly from teen-pop group Dream, shared a tweet on Feb 7 this year, saying that she filed a police report, while making reference to the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and assault.

Schuman claimed in a lengthy blog post in November last year that Carter forced her to have oral sex and raped her in 2002 when she was 18 and he was 22.

She wrote on her blog in a post titled "Melissa Explains It All" that she had decided to come forward after women made accusations against other prominent men in entertainment and politics, and the #MeToo social media movement.

Carter denied the allegation, saying in a statement that was e-mailed to media outlets at that time that he was "shocked and saddened by Ms Schuman's accusations".

"Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual.

"It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm," he said in the statement.

The Backstreet Boys were one of the biggest boybands of the late 1990s and early 2000s, with hits like Quit Playing Games With My Heart.

Carter and the band are playing a long-term engagement in Las Vegas.

