Nicholas Tse returns to action films in Raging Fire

HONG KONG • Nicholas Tse, who has lately helmed cooking shows, now hopes to whip up another feast for the eyes - on movie screens.

He is reuniting with actor Donnie Yen after 14 years to shoot a thriller called Raging Fire.

It marks a return to action movies after stints in films such as New Police Story (2004) and Dragon Tiger Gate (2006), which Yen also starred in.

According to on.cc portal, Tse, 38, has already served up an appetiser, saying that "we're shooting in Tsim Sha Tsui's (busy) Peking Road and Canton Road, which are notoriously hard to get a (shooting) permit for".

In another interview, he explained why he has been absent from the big screen.

"I've always wanted to take part in a really awesome Hong Kong action movie. I've been holding back this itch, but I'm ready to fight now," he said.

He has trained hard to step up to the plate, knowing that Yen, 55, is a stickler for the perfect shot.

Raging Fire, directed by Benny Chan, will be released next year.