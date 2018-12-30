Nicholas Tse denies being father of Cecilia Cheung's baby

Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse has denied that he is the father of his former wife Cecilia Cheung's new-born son, and urged people to stop spreading rumours.

Speculation has been rife over the identity of the baby's father since the Hong Kong actress gave birth to her third son recently.

Tse's comments yesterday came after various Hong Kong media outlets reported earlier this month that he is the mystery father.

Several tabloids also alleged that Tse had broken up with his girlfriend, Chinese pop queen Faye Wong, and had been visiting Cheung and her children secretly.

Tse and Cheung, both 38, divorced in 2011 after five years of marriage. They have two sons, 11-year-old Lucas and eight-year-old Quintus.

Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo was awash with similar rumours, including one saying Tse was at the baby's one-month party, where he kissed Cheung.

Tse's manager and studio dismissed the rumours as "fake news".

Yesterday, however, Tse himself addressed the issue for the first time on his Weibo and Instagram accounts.

Writing in Chinese, he said that he was shocked by the rumours, which he called "bewildering" and "baseless".

He added that he is the father of only Lucas and Quintus, and that he will try his best to fulfil his responsibilities as their father.

Tse said that his relationship is "stable", but stopped short of naming Wong, 49, in his posts.

He added that he believed the rumours about Cheung and himself had likely caused the baby's real father a great deal of distress, and urged everyone to stop spreading the rumours so as to allow Cheung's children to grow up in a "real and healthy environment".

He concluded by saying that he would not comment any further on the issue.

Cheung's mother had disclosed in a TV programme in March that her daughter's new boyfriend was a 65-year-old businessman from Singapore.

The buzz over the identity of the baby boy's father began in late November, when it was reported that Cheung had given birth.

Many speculated that the mystery man could be either the Singaporean businessman or Chinese entertainment magnate Sun Donghai.

On Dec 18, Cheung's studio said on Weibo that the rumours were fake.