Nicholas Tse closes chain of cookie shops

HONG KONG • It has proven hard to be a tough cookie in Hong Kong's confectionery business.

Amid twin disruptions from the recent months of anti-government protests and the current coronavirus outbreak, singer Hins Cheung has had to shutter his cake shop.

Now, actor-singer Nicholas Tse's cookie business, Chef Nic's Cookies, is crumbling too, with news of the closure of his flagship store and pop-up outlets.

Oriental Daily News cited an employee as saying that Tse will, for now, sell his cookies online in a bid to control costs and quality.

The main branch in Central closed at the end of the year while the smaller ones, in places such as the airport and Kowloon, ceased operations last month and this month as their leases expired.

Other hard-hit businessmen have ramped up their efforts to get help, with 50 retailers shutting their fashion outlets, restaurants and cafes in Hong Kong in a bid to pressure landlords to lower rents.