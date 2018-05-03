Nice guy with a secret

Love, Simon had actors, including Neil Patrick, Matt Bomer and Kristen Bell, buying out cinema hall screenings to support it and one can see its appeal.

This gay teen romance, the first by a major Hollywood studio (20th Century Fox), has a fresh-faced cast and lead Robinson (Jurassic World, 2015) is believable and likeable as the nice guy with a perfect life. Even for someone like Simon though, coming out is something that he wrestles with.

He could have been a dangerously bland victim, but the threat of exposure makes him do some terrible things and there are consequences to his actions. Simon is human after all.

The story is also propelled by the mystery of Blue's identity. But as soon as a possibility emerges - is it his classmate, the waiter at the waffles place or someone else altogether? - it seems to get shot down.

Director Greg Berlanti, who is married to former American professional soccer player Robbie Rogers, created television series such as Dawson's Creek (1998 to 2003) and Everwood (2002 to 2006) - which means he knows his way around teen dramas.

He is sensitive to the emotional ups and downs of teenage life and, if the beats of the story feel a little too familiar, well, at least he had the good sense to pair it with a rocking soundtrack that stays away from over-used songs.

A shout-out to Natasha Rothwell (comedy series Insecure, 2016 to present) for turning a routine supporting character - the sassy drama teacher - into a memorably funny one. There are also warm turns by Garner and Duhamel as the supportive parents in this sweet, love-affirming movie.