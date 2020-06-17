Next year's Oscars postponed to April

LOS ANGELES • Next year's Oscars ceremony has been moved to April from February due to the havoc caused in the movie industry by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony for film's highest honours will take place on April 25, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement on Monday. It had originally been scheduled on Feb 28.

The coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theatres worldwide in mid-March and brought the production of films to a halt.

The academy also extended the deadline by which movies must be released in order to be eligible for an Oscar nomination to Feb 28 from Dec 31.

"Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our awards date, is to provide the flexibility film-makers need to finish and release their films without being penalised for something beyond anyone's control," said academy president David Rubin and academy chief executive officer Dawn Hudson in a statement.

The production shutdown meant that many film-makers feared their movies would not be finished by the usual year-end Oscar eligibility deadline.

Dozens of movie releases have been moved to next year.

It is only the fourth time in the 93-year history of the Academy Awards that the date has been changed - in 1938, due to floods in Los Angeles; in 1968 because of the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr; and in 1981, after the attempted assassination of then President Ronald Reagan.

The new date for the Oscars is expected to prompt the Golden Globes and other award shows to also reschedule their events.

Already, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) awards ceremony has been moved from Feb 14 to April 11, allowing the awards show to remain among the last of the Oscar precursors.

Hollywood movies were last week given the green light to resume production in the Los Angeles area with detailed guidelines on social distancing and frequent testing. However, most are not expected to resume until September.

Hollywood hopes the big movie theatre chains will reopen by late July, when thriller Tenet and Mulan are due to be released.

REUTERS