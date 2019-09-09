New York pop-up celebrates 25th anniversary of Friends

NEW YORK • Central Perk's famous orange sofa, Chandler and Joey's reclining leather armchairs and Phoebe's guitar - all are on display at an exhibition to mark the 25th anniversary of the hit sitcom, Friends (1994 to 2004).

The pop-up exhibit opened in New York last Saturday as part of celebrations marking a quarter of a century since the first episode aired on NBC and runs till Oct 6.

It is also a way for Warner Bros to cash in on the sitcom's popularity.

"The amount of details, of props and craftsmanship that has gone into this event is astounding," said James Michael Tyler, who played a timid waiter in the sitcom.

The studio has recreated the set in a huge loft in Soho, Manhattan. Everything from the furniture to the decor is the same.

Visitors can lounge on the armchairs where characters Joey and Chandler would shout at the television set or open the door to Monica and Rachel's apartment.

"When I walked in, I burst into a smile. Every corner that I turn and all the things bring back a lot of memories," said actress Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, the character with the annoying nasal laugh.

The exhibition, which is sold out, is part of a wider effort to capitalise on the sitcom's enduring popularity among younger audiences, who were not even born when the final episode was broadcast but have discovered it through Netflix reruns.

Over 1,000 theatres in the United States are planning to show iconic episodes this year, while lines in Friends toys and furniture have been launched around the world.

"In Friends, people absolutely fell in love with those six people," said Michael Lembeck, who directed 24 episodes, referring to the characters played by Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

"We love their behaviours in these situations and we absolutely associate with what's made for them and we're going to watch them every week because we're crazy about them," he added, explaining the series' longevity.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE