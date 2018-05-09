New York A-G quits amid assault claims

WASHINGTON •New York Attorney-General Eric Schneiderman (above) has won kudos as a defender of women's rights.

But on Monday, he resigned abruptly, hours after four women accused him of physically assaulting them in an article published by The New Yorker.

Two of the women, Ms Michelle Manning Barish and Ms Tanya Selvaratnam, said they had been choked and hit repeatedly. Another said she was slapped violently across the face. A fourth had similar experiences.

All the women, who had been romantically involved with Mr Schneiderman, said the violence was not consensual.

After the allegations were made public, state governor Andrew Cuomo said: "My personal opinion is that, given the damning pattern of facts and corroboration laid out in the article, I do not believe it is possible for Eric Schneiderman to continue to serve as attorney-general."

WASHINGTON POST