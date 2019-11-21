New tunes from Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa

In this monthly column, The Straits Times highlights 10 fresh music releases across various genres that came out in the past month.

Check out new singles and remixes by pop stars Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, as well as new albums from critically acclaimed singer-songwriters FKA Twigs and Michael Kiwanuka.

1 ELECTRONIC/R&B

MAGDALENE

FKA Twigs

Young Turks

The sophomore album from acclaimed British singer-songwriter FKA Twigs offers a vast and adventurous sonic landscape that expands on the sounds found on her previous albums.

Written in the aftermath of a major heartbreak, it sees her working with lauded producers such as Benny Blanco, Oneohtrix Point Never and Skrillex.

2 SOUL/PSYCHEDELIC

KIWANUKA

Michael Kiwanuka

Interscope

English singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka, whose music can be heard in shows such as HBO's Big Little Lies and Netflix's The Get Down, puts out an emotional and compelling mix of soul, blues, psychedelic rock and funk sounds in his third album.

It comes three years after his equally brilliant second album, Love & Hate.

3 DRONE METAL

PYROCLASTS

Sunn O)))

Southern Lord Records

Kings of rumbling, low end guitar tone Sunn O))) have released their ninth album, Pyroclasts, and it is another one to play loud.

The release comprises four instrumental tracks that average 11 minutes. The duo, made up of guitarists Greg Anderson and Stephen O'Malley, have even beefed up the dense sound by having additional musicians play instruments such as synthesizers, electric cello and halldorophone.

4 POP

LOSE YOU TO LOVE ME/ LOOK AT HER NO

Selena Gomez

Interscope

The two new singles, released a day apart, show the two different aspects of the American pop star.

Lose You To Love Me is an inspiring piano ballad, while Look At Her Now is a dancefloor-filling club tune, but both have similar themes that touch on self-care after a breakup.

5 POP/DISCO

DON'T START NOW

Dua Lipa

Warner

Grammy and Brit Award-winning British singer Dua Lipa, one of the breakout pop acts of the past year, returns with the first single from her upcoming second album.

Don't Start Now features disco strings, a funky bass line that does not quit and an irresistible hook.

6 POP

MEAN IT

Lauv & Lany

AWAL

American singer and songwriter Lauv drops a third single off his upcoming debut album How I'm Feeling. Mean It is yet another collaboration, this time with Los Angeles pop act Lany.

7 ALTERNATIVE POP

EVERYTHING I WANTED

Billie Eilish

Darkroom/Interscope

American teen singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is one of pop music's most intriguing young stars. Her new single, Everything I Wanted, is the first new song after she released her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, earlier this year.

Inspired by a nightmare, the song is a mellow yet compelling ode to her close relationship with older brother and musical collaborator Finneas.

8 MODERN CLASSICAL/ELECTRONIC

FIBS

Anna Meredith

Moshi Moshi/Black Prince Fury

British composer and musician Anna Meredith, previously the composer-in-residence with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, executes an innovative and joyous blend of acoustic and electronic instruments in Fibs, her second studio album.

Both avant-garde and tuneful, the 11 tracks run the gamut of art-pop, classical and experimental.

9 POP/BALLAD

LOVER (REMIX)

Taylor Swift featuring Shawn Mendes

Republic/Taylor Swift Productions

The title track from American pop juggernaut Taylor Swift's latest album gets a surprise remix featuring additional singing from Canadian pop heart-throb Shawn Mendes.

He adds a new perspective by penning fresh lyrics to the song, recorded just a week before its release.

10 REISSUE/FOLK/ROCK

NO OTHER

Gene Clark

4AD

No Other, the fourth solo studio album by American singer-songwriter and founding member of folk rock icons The Byrds, Gene Clark, was panned by critics and sold poorly when it first came out in 1974.

Time has been kind to the album and it has since been hailed as a "lost masterpiece" of the late artist, who died in 1992. The latest reissue has been remastered and is part of a deluxe set that includes a book and documentary film.