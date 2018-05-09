New stage experience at this year's Ultra dance music festival

Dance music festival Ultra Singapore will not only return next month with juggernauts of dance music such as DJ Snake and Steve Angello, but it will also debut the Worldwide Stage, which arches over the crowd for an immersive experience.

The third instalment of the festival will again take place at the Ultra Park next to Marina Bay Sands, over the Hari Raya weekend on June 15 and 16.

Many of the headliners announced on Monday are returning acts, including Dutch DJs Afrojack and Nicky Romero, as well as English electronic trio Above & Beyond.

But the biggest draws are likely to be Frenchman DJ Snake, who is behind hits such as Magenta Riddim; and one-third of Swedish House Mafia, Steve Angello, who reunited with the group after a five-year hiatus at the 20th anniversary of Ultra Miami in March this year.

This time, the Singapore crowd will get to experience the Worldwide Stage, a mainstay at Ultra Miami, which features a surround-sound experience of speakers, screens and lights.

The stage is set to feature DJs from the trap and future bass world, such as RL Grime, Illenium and Joyryde.

BOOK IT / ULTRA SINGAPORE

WHERE: Ultra Park, 1 Bayfront Avenue WHEN: June 15 and 16 ADMISSION: Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/ycd73q6x and are priced at $170 each for two-day general admission tickets and $210 each for two-day premium general admission tickets. Two-day VVIP tickets cost $550 each and include access to the festival grounds via a VVIP entrance, VVIP platform and the VVIP Village, with exclusive bathrooms, bars and rest area.

It is one of four stages this year. The other three are the Main Stage for the headlining acts; the Resistance Stage, dedicated to deep house and techno music; and a fourth, yet-unnamed stage.

This year's regional support features names such as Myrne, Kaku and Rave Republic.

More acts will be announced in the run-up to the festival.