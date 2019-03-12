New R. Kelly sex abuse tape found

NEW YORK • R. Kelly is out on bail but there is no respite for him, with one of the lawyers representing women - who claim they were abused by the singer - saying a new video tape showed him "sexually abusing children".

The latest discovery was announced by lawyer Gloria Allred, who said the tape was found by couple Gary and Sallie Dennis in a box of old VHS cassettes at their home.

The couple did not say how the tape came to be in their possession.

"Prior to learning that such a tape was in their possession, Sallie had viewed the Lifetime documentary called Surviving R. Kelly," added Ms Allred.

"She was emotionally very disturbed by what the women in the documentary alleged had happened.

"Some time after that, Sallie and her husband discovered to their surprise that they had a VHS tape that could be helpful in learning what had happened to these young girls who had come into contact with R. Kelly."

Mr Dennis said he had made the discovery while going through old sports tapes and trying to decide which to keep.

The tape is the third to purportedly show R. Kelly, 52, engaging in such acts. The first two have been reported by Mr Michael Avenatti, a lawyer representing other women involved in the case.

Multiple women have come forward since the airing of the documentary Surviving R. Kelly in January to say that the singer had sexual relations with girls under the age of 16 and kept sex slaves.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE