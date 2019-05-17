New programme director for Singapore International Film Festival

SINGAPORE - The Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) has appointed a new programme director to lead the festival's film curation and other film-related programmes.

She is Kuo Ming-jung, 39, a Taiwanese film curator. Her duties begin from June 1, to plan the 30th edition of the SGIFF, to be held from Nov 21 to Dec 1.

Ms Kuo takes over from Ms Pimpaka Towira, a Thai film critic and film-maker who had been programme director since the 2017 edition of the festival.

In a press release, Ms Kuo said: "SGIFF is an anchor festival in the region where the best and budding Southeast Asian talents gather to exchange ideas... I continue to be inspired by the community's openness to collaborate, its camaraderie, and the beautiful stories told as a result of this unique spirit."

She was programme director at the Taipei Film Festival from 2014 to 2018 and has served on juries and selection panels at the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival, International Film Festival Rotterdam and Locarno Film Festival.

Ms Yuni Hadi, the SGIFF's executive director, said in the release: "Ming-Jung brings on board her passion for Asian cinema and in discovering new directors. She complements our current team and will allow us to shape the next chapter of SGIFF... We would also like to thank Pimpaka for her contribution to the festival."

Ms Pimpaka will be returning to Thailand to help manage a state-sponsored plan to nurture socially conscious film-making, the Deep South Young Film-Maker project. She will continue to work with the SGIFF as one of its programme consultants.