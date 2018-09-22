New Prince album released

NEW YORK • A nine-track album from Prince's vast vault of unreleased material went on sale yesterday, along with a new video highlighting gun violence.

Piano & A Microphone is compiled from a 1983 home studio cassette of the late musician playing jazz piano versions of some of his own songs and those of others, record company Warner Bros said on Thursday.

Prince died of an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl in 2016 at the age of 57, leaving behind thousands of recordings and videos in the vaults of his home studio in suburban Minneapolis.

The new video, shot recently in New York City, accompanies the album track Mary Don't You Weep, a 19th-century spiritual.

It is intended to pay tribute to the hundreds of people who are killed or wounded by gun violence in the United States, the record company and the singer's estate said in a statement.

Other recordings released posthumously by Prince's estate include an expanded edition of his Purple Rain album.

REUTERS