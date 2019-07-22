New Lion King roars at box office, earning US$185 million in North America

NEW YORK (DPA) - Disney continued its box-office winning streak over the weekend as the live-action adaptation of Lion King netted US$185 million (S$252 million) in North America, according to measurement firm Comscore.

Internationally, the film made US$269.4 million.

A photo-realistic version of the animated 1994 musical, the movie was met with mixed reception.

Disney's grosses have accounted for roughly 35 per cent of the year's domestic ticket sales, according to Box Office Mojo, not counting the Fox films it distributed.

In fact, the studio has been behind four of the top five movies at the global box office this year: Captain Marvel, Aladdin, Toy Story 4 and Avengers: Endgame.

The fifth, Sony's Spider-Man: Far From Home, was co-produced by Disney's Marvel Studios.

Far From Home finished in second place for the weekend, adding US$21 million in its third weekend for a cumulative US$319.7 million.