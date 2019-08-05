New Fast & Furious film roars past Lion King to top North America box office

NEW YORK (AFP) - Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw dethroned The Lion King in North American theatres, taking in an estimated US$60.8 million (S$84 million), industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said.

The latest instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise features Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham facing off against "cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist" Idris Elba.

It ended the box-office reign of The Lion King, a remake of a 1994 animated film.

The latter earned US$38.2 million for second place, topping director Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which has earned rave reviews and took in US$20 million for third place.

In fourth spot was Toy Story 4, with US$8.2 million, while Spider-Man: Far From Home came in fifth with US$7.8 million.