New editor-in-chief for GQ magazine

NEW YORK • Earlier this year, GQ won a Pulitzer Prize but, on Thursday, its editor-in-chief lost his job.

Mr Jim Nelson, 55, who edited the men's monthly for 15 years, will make way at year-end for Mr Will Welch, 37, GQ's creative director and editor of its quarterly fashion-focused GQ Style.

When the 2018 Pulitzer Prizes were announced in April, GQ was one of the few magazines to be honoured. The winning article was a profile of white supremacist and mass murderer Dylann Roof.

Mr Nelson's exit comes amid financial woes at Conde Nast, which lost more than 20 per cent of its advertisement pages last year, according to research firm Kantar Media.

As the industry has shrunk, GQ has been hit with layoffs, and Conde Nast announced last year that it would cut the magazine's print frequency to 11 issues a year from 12.

NYTIMES