New Carly Simon and Mick Jagger duet discovered

WASHINGTON • In singer-songwriter Carly Simon's 2015 memoir, Boys In The Trees, she recalled an early-morning studio session in 1972, when she went to the restroom to fix her hair and returned to find Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger sitting at the piano.

He began testing out a song, which included the lyrics, "Funny, funny, funny, funny/how love can make you cry".

He looked at Simon, then back at the piano keys. She became flushed.

"I harmonised with him as it became a chorus, an improvisation that was later searched for and never found among the multi-tracks at AIR Studios," Simon wrote.

Never found - until, perhaps, now.

A new duet, never before played in public, was recently discovered on a tape owned by Mr Matt Lee, a Rolling Stones collector in London, Associated Press (AP) reported. The song goes by the title, Fragile, AP said, citing Rolling Stones fan websites.

The lyrics recalled by Simon match Mr Lee's recording, though the two seem to croon the word "change", not "cry".

As the closing notes ring out, a female voice utters a gasp: "Good song," Simon affirmed.

Mr Lee said he sent a copy of the song to Rolling Stone magazine, which told him it would transmit it to Simon.

In an interview with the magazine in 2016, Simon stoked speculation about the long-lost duet.

She sang the line she had put in her book, asking, "Does that sound like any Stones song to you?"

The interviewer suggested Fool To Cry, a brooding 1976 ballad that finds Jagger seeking solace from his daughter, then his lover. Both rebuff him, deeming him "a fool to cry".

"Maybe, maybe," Simon said. "We had this little back and forth at the piano for about an hour."

But then, former Beatle Paul McCartney and his wife Linda arrived, she said, and the spontaneous collaboration was over. She said she did not know what happened to the recording.

Although Mr Lee declined to tell AP where the tape came from, he did offer a review of the duet on Twitter, writing, "It's super great!"

According to AP, a small part of the song, including the "funny, funny, funny" lyrics that Simon remembered, can briefly be heard in a documentary about the 1972 Rolling Stones tour. The documentary has never been publicly released.

Mr Lee made his finding two years after No One Loves You More Than Me, recorded by the Stones in 1964 and apparently sold at an auction, was located. The band finished a European tour last month and said a new album is in the works.

WASHINGTON POST