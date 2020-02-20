New BTS album out tomorrow

SEOUL • Fans cannot get enough of BTS even though they rolled out several albums and toured last year.

According to The Korea Times, orders for the boy band's upcoming album have exceeded four million, setting a new record for a South Korean release.

The album - Map Of The Soul: 7 - is set to be rolled out tomorrow.

To create a bigger bang, BTS agency Big Hit Entertainment is ramping up global exposure for the group via an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday, where the septet will belt out songs during a "carpool karaoke" segment.

BTS will also benefit from a tie-up with Korean electronics giant Samsung, which is tapping the group to boost mobile-phone sales.

Samsung will serve up an augmented reality treat - of the global Connect, BTS art initiative - for users of its Galaxy phones, whereby BTS members pop up and explain art pieces.

While BTS are a proven smash hit, Big Hit is not taking any chances, aware that another major boy band, BigBang, are due to make a comeback at the Coachella festival in California in April while new boy band SuperM have topped the American Billboard chart with their debut album.