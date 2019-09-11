New book details plea by Harvey Weinstein's brother for him to get help

NEW YORK • A new book about sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, written by journalists who broke the story in 2017, details how his brother pleaded with him get help for his "misbehaviour".

Set to be released yesterday, the book publishes a letter film producer Bob Weinstein wrote to his brother in 2015 and also unearths new information about how Harvey Weinstein's lawyers tried to silence his alleged victims.

The charges against Harvey Weinstein, one of Hollywood's most powerful movie producers, sparked the global #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct.

"You have brought shame to the family and your company through your misbehaviour," Bob Weinstein wrote in the letter. "Your reaction was once more to blame the victims. If you think nothing is wrong with your misbehaviour... then announce it to your wife and family."

The book, She Said: Breaking The Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite A Movement, was written by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, reporters who helped bring the scandal to light in The New York Times.

The newspaper published extracts of the letter ahead of the book's publication.

Bob Weinstein told the authors he gave up trying to influence his brother's conduct, saying: "I got worn out. I said, 'I surrender, see?'"

The book names alleged victims who had previously not been identified and provides new information about secret legal agreements that kept the allegations hidden.

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of harassment and assault by more than 80 women.

A judge last month postponed his sexual assault trial until January.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE