New Asian Academy Awards to cover more forms of media content

New awards have been launched to recognise quality broadcasts and other forms of media content.

Dubbed the Asian Academy Awards (AAA), the event will take place in December as part of the Singapore Media Festival (SMF), which is hosted by the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA).

On an entry form for the competition, it states that the awards "honour excellence in craft and technical disciplines across multiple platforms including television, digital, streaming and emerging technologies".

There are 49 categories in the competition. Examples include Best Theme Song, Best Video Game, Best Actor In A Leading Role and Best Actress In A Leading Role.

Mr Michael McKay, president of the AAA, said in an e-mail interview that the AAA is a privately run Singaporean company created to operate the awards and run the Academy Skills Development programmes.

"Funds raised from the awards will contribute to the running of these programmes," he added.

The judging process will differ from other awards, such as the Oscars. Instead of an all-in-one ballot, there will be tiered judging, first at the national, then international level.

An ambassador, appointed by the AAA, will form judging teams in each country. More than one team is needed because each category is different and might require judges with different areas of expertise, he said.

Their selections will go on to compete in the finals in Singapore.

An international panel of judges will select the winner in each category, said Mr McKay.

"It's a very different awards format and we think it will create enormous interest in the content industry across the region," he added.

He said the AAA will complement awards given out in SMF constituent events, such as the Singapore International Film Festival, which hands out the Silver Screen Awards.

Unlike the Silver Screen Awards, which go only to films, the AAA will cover more forms of media, such as digital and video for television.

Content from across Asia Pacific, including Singapore, Australia, China and South Korea, is eligible for entry.

The skills development programme associated with AAA will include case studies, internship programmes, masterclasses and industry panels.

Up to 23 students from Singapore institutes of higher learning will be invited to participate in this programme.

The chairman of the AAA skills development programme is Ms Christine Fellowes. She is managing director, networks, Asia Pacific, of broadcast company NBCUniversal International Television.

Mr Ricky Ow, president of broadcaster Turner Asia Pacific, will be AAA's inaugural chairman of awards.

Billed as South-east Asia's largest media event, the SMF returns for its fifth edition this year from Nov 28 to Dec 9. Among its constituent events are the Singapore International Film Festival, Asia TV Forum & Market and film marketplace ScreenSingapore.

The closing date for applications for the AAA is Aug 31. A fee of $349 is charged for each entry. Entry forms can be found at www.asianacademyawards.com