Neve Campbell to reprise role in new Scream film

LOS ANGELES • Be prepared to scream again.

Canadian actress Neve Campbell, who is known for her role as Sidney Prescott in the Scream slasher films (1996 to 2011), has signed on to reprise her role in the fifth instalment of the franchise, according to a joint statement by Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures on Thursday.

Campbell, 46, will be joined by David Arquette and Courteney Cox, who appeared with her in the previous four movies and will return as Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers respectively.

The new movie, which has new cast members Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, is scheduled to be released in January 2022.

In the press statement, Campbell said she was "beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro", referring to the fictional town of the movies.

The new movie is helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who have directed horror movies such as V/H/S (2012), Devil's Due (2014) and Ready Or Not (2019).

Scream is a long-running genre-busting horror franchise, which generated four feature films - Scream (1996), Scream 2 (1997), Scream 3 (2000) and Scream 4 (2011).

In the movies, a high school in Woodsboro is targeted by a cloaked killer called Ghostface, who wears a ghoulish mask based on The Scream painting by Norwegian painter Edvard Munch. The killer usually taunts Prescott with a phone call beginning with "Hello, Sidney".

Directed by the late Wes Craven, the famed "maestro of horror", the four films went on to gross more than US$600 million in worldwide box-office receipts.

Campbell has also starred in the action thriller Skyscraper (2018), the drama Castle In The Ground (2019) and Netflix's political thriller series House Of Cards (2013 to 2018).