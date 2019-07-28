Netizens think girl in photo is Rihanna's own daughter or singer herself when she was young

Is that a photo of a younger Rihanna? Or is the girl her twin or even her daughter?

These were some of the responses when Rihanna posted the photo last week.

Even the 31-year-old must have taken a double take when she first spotted the picture, because when she posted the photo, she captioned it: "(I) almost drop my phone. How (is this possible)?"

Netizens had fun speculating how this could have come about.

Some asked if this was a new feature of FaceApp which instead of letting users apply a filter on their selfies to see how they would look 50 years later, allows people to go back to their younger years.

The Rihanna lookalike has been revealed to be a seven-year-old who dreams of becoming a model, according to her mother who posted the photo on a Rihanna fan account.

With the singer now fronting a fashion label, perhaps she could tap the girl for extra wows on the runway?