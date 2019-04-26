Netizens sceptical of Selina's new love

TAIPEI • Has Taiwanese singer Selina Jen found love again?

In the final episode of Chinese reality dating show Meeting Mr Right, screened on Wednesday, the S.H.E singer nodded without hesitation when Taiwanese actor Derek Chang asked her in the rain if she would be willing to date him.

Later, Jen, 37, and Chang, 26, entered the recording studio holding hands, where she introduced him to her father as "my boyfriend".

After the show, she posted on Weibo several photos of them together and wrote 12 thanks to Chang for appearing in her life and accompanying her on a romantic journey.

Chang re-posted her post and said it was worth the journey as long as she is happy.

While it seemed to be a happy ending, some netizens wondered if their romance is real or a publicity stunt for the show.

Their management agencies gave a similar response to the media when the question was posed to them, saying Jen and Chang were very happy during their time together.

Jen's S.H.E bandmate Hebe Tien, 36, added to the intrigue when she commented on Weibo: "I hope that this journey will not end. I hope that you will not only thank each other, but also hope that I can congratulate you. Ah... I am too deeply involved in the show."

The other member of Taiwanese girl group S.H.E is Ella Chen, 37.

Jen and her ex-husband, lawyer Richard Chang, divorced in 2016 after a five-year marriage. They married in 2011, one year after she was badly burnt during a filming accident.

Chang rose to prominence after acting opposite Amber An in the 2016 romantic drama serial Prince Of Wolf. He played a modern-day Tarzan who returned to the civilised world after he was found by a photographer played by An.