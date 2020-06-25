Netizens say former HK actress Rosamund Kwan looks pretty in photos of gathering

Netizens who saw photos of former Hong Kong actress Rosamund Kwan at a recent lunch gathering have said she looks pretty.

In several photos taken in September 2019, the 57-year-old had appeared haggard and with visible crow's feet. Many netizens then bemoaned the fading of her looks, as she was once described as the most beautiful woman in Hong Kong.

On Wednesday (June 24), former model Cissy Wang, the wife of Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen, posted on social media several photos of a lunch gathering. Besides Kwan and Yen, it was attended by several other celebrities such as actress Niki Chow and former actress Shirley Cheung.

Wang, 39, posted another photo of herself with Kwan the next day, accompanied by the caption "Beautiful inside and out" and the hashtag #Idol.

Many netizens commented that they looked pretty.

Kwan is known for her role as Thirteenth Aunt in the Once Upon A Time In China film series (1991 to 1997). The role, which she first played at 28, was the love interest of martial arts legend Wong Fei Hung, who was first played by Jet Li and then Vincent Zhao.

She turned to charity work after retiring from acting in 2010, and launched her own fashion brand after her divorce from Taiwanese businessman Pierre Chen in 2015.

Earlier this month, she was romantically linked to former model Walter Hau, 51, after she was seen in several photos with him on his Instagram. In one photo, he had his hand on her shoulder.

But Hau has denied they are dating. He said they met while filming videos for the social media platforms and have known each other for more than 20 years.