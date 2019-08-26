Netflix to screen Breaking Bad movie on Oct 11 after TV series ended in 2013

NEW YORK (NYTimes) - Nearly six years ago, viewers of Breaking Bad watched the final episode of that television series, in which drug kingpin Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston) emerged from hiding and sacrificed his life to rescue his one-time business partner, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), from a gang.

But it turns out the story of Breaking Bad is not quite finished.

Netflix announced on Saturday (Aug 24) that it would release a movie centring on Pinkman, who was last seen in the series speeding off in a stolen vehicle.

The film, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, creator of Breaking Bad. It will be released on Netflix on Oct 11.

"It's a chapter of Breaking Bad that I didn't realise that I wanted," Paul said in an interview. "And now that I have it, I'm so happy that it's there."

Netflix provided only the briefest plot summary of El Camino, which states: "In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future."

Paul said he was forbidden from revealing anything more about what happens in the film.

But, like the show's fans, he added that he also believed he had said goodbye to the world of Breaking Bad when the series ended.

Last year, publications such as Albuquerque Journal got wind of a movie being filmed under the code name Greenbrier and quickly deduced that it was connected to Breaking Bad, which aired from 2008 to 2013.

But Paul said by the time the media became aware of the project, "the movie had already happened and was in the can. It was done".

"All I can say is, I think people will be happy with what they see," he noted.