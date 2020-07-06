Netflix to continue streaming 'erotic drama' 365 Days

LONDON • Netflix said last Friday it will continue to stream the Polish film 365 Days amid calls for its withdrawal, including by singer Duffy, who said it glamorised "the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape".

Described as an "erotic drama", the film is about a woman (played by Polish actress Anna-Maria Sieklucka) imprisoned by a Sicilian mafia boss (played by Italian actor Michele Morrone), who gives his hostage a year to fall in love with him.

Welsh singer-songwriter Aimee Duffy, known as Duffy, released an open letter on Thursday to Netflix chief executive Reed Hastings, raising her concerns about the film that is based on a best-selling Polish book trilogy by Blanka Lipinska.

Her letter, published by entertainment news website Deadline, followed a petition being set up on Change.org calling for the movie to be removed from Netflix.

By late Friday, the petition had about 6,000 signatures.

A Netflix spokesman did not comment about the criticism surrounding 365 Days, which debuted on the service last month to strong viewing numbers, but pointed out the film carried high ratings for violence, sex, nudity and violence.

He pointed out that this was a Polish film released theatrically in several countries in February and Netflix had licensed the film.

He also said Netflix was not involved in the production.

"We believe strongly in giving our members around the world more choice and control over their Netflix viewing experience," he said in e-mailed comments.

"Members can choose what they do and do not want to watch by setting maturity filters at a profile level and removing specific titles to protect from content they feel is too mature."

Lead actor Morrone could not be reached for comment and Duffy's representatives did not respond to e-mails for comment.

