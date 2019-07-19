Netflix suffers dip in subscribers

NEW YORK • Streaming giant Netflix has never shed American customers since it started its digital service 12 years ago. But, on Wednesday, it showed signs of vulnerability when it reported that it lost 126,000 paid subscribers in the United States in the second quarter.

Elsewhere, Netflix added 2.7 million customers worldwide for the three months ending in June, short of the five million expected by investors and down from 5.5. million it signed up in the first quarter.

The company's stock fell more than 10 per cent after the market closed.

Netflix said in January that it was raising prices from 13 per cent to 18 per cent, depending on the subscription plan. In its statement on its second-quarter earnings, it acknowledged that the higher rates had something to do with its failure to meet expectations.

But it remains the largest Internet television network in the US, with more than 60 million paying subscribers. Globally, it is most likely the largest streaming business, with more than 151 million subscribers.

Its growth will largely come outside the US, with India representing its best opportunity, given its size. Netflix has given up on entering the Chinese market after difficulties with regulators there.

Netflix noted in its report that its second-quarter slate of programming, lacking fresh episodes of two of its original hits, The Crown and Stranger Things, was not as robust as it had been in the past quarter.

But it has also revised its forecast for the current quarter, when the new season of Stranger Things was made available. It expects to add more than seven million customers during the summer months, slightly up from its past estimate.

NYTIMES