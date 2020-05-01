Netflix series to star quarantined actors

LOS ANGELES • Netflix is working on a new anthology series called Social Distance set during the coronavirus pandemic, adapting to Hollywood's production shutdown by using actors under quarantine.

Television producer Jenji Kohan, creator of Weeds (2005 to 2012) and Orange Is The New Black (2013 to 2019), is producing the show, a comedy in which actors will film themselves from their own homes.

Writers have started working on scripts and production will begin in a few weeks.

"We are challenging ourselves to do something new: To create and produce virtually so that our cast and crew can stay healthy and safe," Ms Kohan said in a statement.

"Writers never physically meet during the writing process. Our director, Diego Velasco, directs our talent remotely. Our showrunner, Hilary Weisman Graham, runs production from her living room. The cast not only acts, but also films themselves at home."

Ms Kohan's project is one of the highest-profile cases of a film-maker looking to adapt production to the demands of the global health crisis.

Hundreds of films and TV shows around the world have halted production amid the pandemic.

Late-night talk shows hosted by Jimmy Fallon and Trevor Noah have resumed production by filming from remote locations, as have singing competition shows such as American Idol.

Sitcoms, dramas and big-budget action movies are another matter. The slowdown threatens to deprive networks and streaming services of new content when they need it most.

Video watching of all sorts has spiked around the world as people stuck at home look for entertainment, distraction and news.

Netflix signed up a record 15.8 million customers in the first three months of the year, a number it credited to the coronavirus.

The streaming service said last week its pipeline of new shows has not been affected in the short term. It has finished production on most of its shows for this year.

But Netflix releases hundreds of shows a quarter and has trained viewers to expect new content every week.

Ms Kohan's prison comedy Orange Is The New Black was one of Netflix's first breakout hits. She is also the executive producer of Glow (2017 to present), another series on the streaming network.

BLOOMBERG