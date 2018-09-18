Netflix and HBO net 23 Emmys each, HBO wins best drama prize for Game Of Thrones

LOS ANGELES (Bloomberg, Reuters) - Streaming service Netflix and premium cable channel HBO battled to a tie at the Emmy awards on Monday (Sept 17), with each taking home 23 of the television industry's top honours.

But HBO bagged the coveted best drama prize.

The result underscored the rise of Netflix in Hollywood, which matched HBO's total just five years after starting a big push into original programming.

Before Monday, HBO had won the most Emmys of any single network for 16 straight years.

This year, HBO's fantasy series Game Of Thrones won the best drama prize for a third time and was the most-honoured show with nine awards in total.

The wins give networks and streaming services bragging rights to use in marketing to try to make their shows stand out in a crowded TV landscape where hundreds of scripted shows, reality series and other programming fight for viewers.

The Emmy battle between HBO and Netflix has raged since 2013 when Netflix launched House Of Cards, a political thriller that established it as a home for top-quality TV programming.

HBO had long dominated that space with acclaimed series such as The Sopranos and Sex And The City.

Netflix's trophies on Monday included five for The Crown, including best drama actress triumph for Claire Foy; four for Black Mirror; and three for Godless.

"Thank you to Netflix for your support of artists," Jeff Daniels, a supporting actor winner for Godless, said as he accepted his award.

HBO's Westworld landed four awards and Barry won three.

Behind HBO and Netflix, NBC finished with 16 Emmys for shows including Saturday Night Live and Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert, followed by FX with 12.

The results at the TV industry's biggest awards show reflect the heightened competition between the traditional TV companies, represented by HBO and FX, and the streaming services.

Amazon also made inroads.

Best comedy went to The Marvellous Mrs Maisel on Amazon Prime Video. It marked the first time a streaming service had won in the category. The show collected eight trophies overall.

THE MAJOR WINNERS

OutstandingDrama Series - Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Comedy Series - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Limited Series - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series - Claire Foy (The Crown)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series - Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Bill Hader (Barry)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie - Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie - Darren Criss (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)