Netflix leads in Golden Globes race

LOS ANGELES • Hollywood disruptor Netflix dominated the Golden Globe nominations on Monday as its heart-rending divorce saga, Marriage Story, grabbed six nods, including Best Drama, kicking off the race for the Oscars.

The streaming giant, which has spent billions of dollars to lure the industry's top film-making talent and fund lavish awards-season campaigns, trounced the traditional Tinseltown studios with a whopping 17 film nominations.

Director Martin Scorsese's 3 1/2-hour gangster epic, also from Netflix, secured five nominations, tied for second with Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, director Quentin Tarantino's nostalgic love letter to 1960s Tinseltown.

The nominations traditionally see the stars and movies destined for awards success starting to break away from the competition, as the Globes are noted for being a major bellwether for February's Academy Awards.

Marriage Story earned nominations for its stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, and for its screenplay, but Noah Baumbach missed out as director.

The film portrays how a seemingly stable love can be ripped apart after Johansson's actress moves from New York to Los Angeles, calling in the lawyers as she separates from a self-absorbed theatre director played by Driver.

Scorsese was nominated for Best Director for The Irishman, but there was no Best Actor nod for his leading man Robert De Niro. Instead, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci were selected for supporting roles.

Once Upon A Time stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt made the acting shortlists, along with Tarantino for directing. The film helped Sony to reach eight nominations and finish second overall.

Netflix managed three film nods last year, for Mexican black-and-white drama Roma.

Dark comic-book tale Joker, which has grossed more than US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) worldwide despite polarising critics, was nominated for Best Drama, Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix) and Best Director (Todd Phillips).

But the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 90-odd members once again did not select any female directors, with Little Women helmer Greta Gerwig notably absent.

Key nominees for the Golden Globe awards

BEST DRAMA • The Irishman • Joker • Marriage Story • 1917 • The Two Popes BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL • Dolemite Is My Name • Jojo Rabbit • Knives Out • Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood • Rocketman BEST ACTOR, DRAMA • Christian Bale - Ford V Ferrari • Antonio Banderas - Pain And Glory • Adam Driver - Marriage Story • Joaquin Phoenix - Joker • Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA • Cynthia Erivo - Harriet • Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story • Saoirse Ronan - Little Women • Charlize Theron - Bombshell • Renee Zellweger - Judy BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL • Daniel Craig - Knives Out • Roman Griffith Davis - Jojo Rabbit • Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood • Taron Egerton - Rocketman • Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL • Awkwafina - The Farewell • Ana de Armas - Knives Out • Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart • Emma Thompson - Late Night • Cate Blanchett - Where'd You Go, Bernadette BEST DIRECTOR • Bong Joon-ho - Parasite • Sam Mendes - 1917 • Todd Phillips - Joker • Martin Scorsese - The Irishman • Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood

Underlining its supremacy, Netflix also secured the most television nominations, with 17.

The latest series of royal family drama The Crown, which features an all-new cast led by Olivia Colman, secured a joint-top four nominations.

Rival HBO managed 15, although the much-maligned final season of Game Of Thrones earned just a single nod, for lead actor Kit Harington.

New streaming platform Apple TV+, launched last month, secured its first nominations, for flagship launch programme The Morning Show.

Lead actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who also executive-produced the series about a morning news programme hit by a #MeToo scandal, were both nominated.

And actress Meryl Streep broke her own record to bag a 34th Globe nomination for HBO's Big Little Lies.

The 77th Golden Globes will take place in Los Angeles on Jan 5, two days before voting for Oscars nominees ends.

The show will be hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais, returning for a record fifth time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE