Netflix keen to work with couple

The entertainment industry has its eye set on Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, following their royal exit.

According to a report by trade magazine The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos said, when asked whether the streaming giant would be interested in working with the couple: "Who wouldn't be interested? Yes, sure."

Meghan has a deal with Disney to provide voice-over for an unspecified project in exchange for a donation to wildlife conservation charity Elephants Without Borders.

Mr Sarandos was speaking at an event in Los Angeles soon after it was announced last Saturday that the couple had negotiated a deal with Buckingham Palace that would see them stepping away from all royal duties, stop using their royal titles and stop receiving any public funding.

Prince Harry and Meghan sparked a controversy when they announced on Jan 9 their desire to step back as senior members of the royal family and become financially independent.

Royal watchers had speculated on the possibility of the couple signing a deal with Netflix, the way Mr Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama, the former president and first lady of the United States, did after Mr Obama left office at the end of his second term in 2017.

The Obamas have a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce scripted and unscripted series as well as docu-series, documentary films and features.

The former first couple's first film under their Netflix deal - the documentary American Factory, produced by their production company Higher Ground - was recently nominated for an Oscar in the best documentary feature category.

While it is not known how much the Obamas' deal is worth, it is Netflix's most high-profile deal with a production team to date.

It had previously poached long-running medical series Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes for a deal reportedly worth more than US$100 million (S$135 million).