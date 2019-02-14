Netflix gets first bite of Breaking Bad spin-off movie

NEW YORK - Ran out of Breaking Bad episodes to binge-watch on Netflix?

Now a fix has come, with news of the streaming giant getting the rights to screen a feature-film sequel to the hit 2008-2013 series.

The Hollywood Reporter said the movie will feature Aaron Paul, who will reprise his Emmy-winning role as Jesse Pinkman, with original series creator Vince Gilligan taking on directing duties.

No further details of the movie spin-off to the show, which won two Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series, are known for now.

It is also not certain if Bryan Cranston, who played pivotal character Walter White in the TV series, will pop up in the movie.

Cranston had said previously that "there are a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open (in the series' finale).

"I'm excited about it (the talk of a possible movie then) because it's Breaking Bad and it was the greatest professional period of my life and I can't wait to see all those people again, even if I just come by to visit."