Netflix first to screen Yanxi Palace spin-off

SHANGHAI • Netflix, in a bid to reign supreme among streaming rivals, will screen Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures from Dec 31, even before Chinese broadcasters do so.

The show is a spin-off of last year's huge hit Story Of Yanxi Palace.

The HK01 portal reported that the producers are still locked in negotiations with networks over its release in China.

The new show focuses on Princess Zhaohua (portrayed by Wang Herun), who has to deal with palace intrigue and a vendetta against her family.

The character is the daughter of consort Wei Yingluo and Emperor Qianlong, the main characters from the previous series.

She falls in love with Fu Kang An (played by Wang Yizhe), son of scheming maid Hitara Erqing in the previous series.

Story Of Yanxi Palace was streamed more than 15 billion times when it first aired last year.