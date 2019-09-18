NBCUniversal names streaming service Peacock, to launch in 2020

UNITED STATES (REUTERS) - Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal will name its upcoming streaming service Peacock, offering a broad slate of original content, including Dr Death starring Emmy and Golden Globe winner Alec Baldwin, the company said on Tuesday (Sept 17).

Peacock, which will also offer classic sitcoms like The Office and Parks And Recreation, is scheduled to launch in 2020, NBCUniversal said. The company owns traditional television network NBC, whose logo features a peacock.

The service will compete with streaming giant Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co's upcoming Disney+ streaming service as well as other digital subscription options, as traditional media companies seek to attract online viewers.

Details on pricing and distribution will be announced closer to launch, the media company said.

Reuters had reported in January that an ad-free version of the NBC service will be available for about the same price as other subscription video services.

Peacock will also have other shows such as a reboot of Battlestar Galactica and original comedy Rutherford Falls, the company said.