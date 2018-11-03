Naomi Watts to star in Game Of Thrones prequel

LOS ANGELES • She has played damsel in distress Ann Darrow in King Kong (2005) and former CIA agent Valerie Plame in Fair Game (2010).

Now, Naomi Watts (above) will play another leading role in a prequel to HBO's Game Of Thrones series. According to Variety, the 50-year-old actress will be playing "a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret", although there are no further details of the character.

She will be joined by British actor Josh Whitehouse, who will play a lead role in the prequel pilot, Deadline.com reported, although no details of his role are revealed either.

Whitehouse is best known for starring in movies such as Northern Soul (2014) and Modern Life Is Rubbish (2017).

The prequel will take place during the time period of the Age of Heroes, thousands of years before the events in Game Of Thrones.

Original writer George R.R. Martin said on his blog that the working title of the prequel is The Long Night. It will be co-created by Martin and Jane Goldman, who will act as showrunner.