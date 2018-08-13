Naipaul a symbol of modern rootlessness

LONDON • If a writer does not generate hostility, V.S. Naipaul once said: "He is dead."

The British author stirred controversy in the past, describing post-colonial countries as "half-made societies" and arguing that Islam both enslaved and attempted to wipe out other cultures.

Last Saturday, the outspoken Nobel laureate died at age 85.

"He died surrounded by those he loved, having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavour," his wife Lady Nadira Naipaul said.

Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul, who was born in Trinidad and the son of an Indian civil servant, was best known for works including A House For Mr Biswas (1961) and his Man Booker Prize-winning In A Free State (1971).

He settled in England and studied English literature at Oxford University on a scholarship.

But he spent much of his time travelling. Despite becoming a pillar of Britain's cultural establishment, he was also a symbol of modern rootlessness.

Naipaul's early works focused on the West Indies, but came to encompass countries around the world.

Life and times

• V.S. Naipaul wrote relatively slowly, sometimes only a paragraph a day, and was intensely protective of his work. Ms Diana Athill, who edited 19 of his books at London publisher Andre Deutsch between the 1950s and 1970s, had to provide him with much reassurance. "You didn't actually ever have to do a single thing to any of his books," she said. "But you did have to do a lot of attempting to cheer him up, because he would deliver a book and he would be happy when he delivered it... "And then really soon, he would go into a pit: 'What is the point of writing books? I'm never going to write another book.'" • An often difficult man who dressed sedately in tweed jackets, Naipaul had a face of hawk-like severity. If displeased by questions, he would sometimes walk out on public appearances and hang up on journalists. Although he could be mischievous and had a deep sense of humour, he was prone to melancholy. • Naipaul practised yoga until his back grew too weak and often lamented that writing took a physical toll. He would spend months cogitating at home in London or more often in his book-filled cottage in the Wiltshire countryside, which he shared with his first wife and later his second, and with a black-and-white cat named Augustus. • Naipaul, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature in 2001, said: "I never had a plan. At every stage, I could only work within my knowledge, sensibility, talent and worldview. Those things developed book by book. And I had to do the books I did because there were no books about those subjects to give me what I wanted. I had to clear up my world, elucidate it, for myself." • For all his pessimism, Naipaul was confident that what he called "Our Universal Civilisation" would prevail. In a 1992 lecture, he said his optimism derived from his belief in the idea of the pursuit of happiness, which lay "at the heart of the attractiveness of the civilisation to so many outside it or on its periphery". "It is an elastic idea; it fits all men," he noted. "It implies a certain kind of society, a certain kind of awakened spirit. I don't imagine my parents would have been able to understand the idea. "So much is contained in it: the idea of the individual, responsibility, choice, the life of the intellect, the idea of vocation and perfectibility and achievement. "It is an immense human idea. It cannot be reduced to a fixed system. It cannot generate fanaticism. "But it is known to exist; and because of that, other more rigid systems in the end blow away." • Naipaul was not an easy man to befriend. Writer Paul Theroux, who was one of his closest friends, had a falling out with Naipaul not long after the latter's marriage in 1996 to a divorced Pakistani journalist more than 20 years his junior. In his book Sir Vidia's Shadow (1998), Theroux documented their literary friendship, which began in Uganda in 1966 and ended in 1997 after Theroux saw books he had written and inscribed to his mentor listed for sale in an auction catalogue. He depicts Naipaul as a great inspiration as a writer, but also petty, cruel and needy. The two men later reconciled. WASHINGTON POST, NYTIMES

Compared in his lifetime with authors Joseph Conrad, Charles Dickens and Leo Tolstoy, he was also a lightning rod for criticism, particularly by those who read his portrayals of Third World disarray as apologies for colonialism.

But Naipaul exempted neither coloniser nor colonised from his scrutiny.

He wrote of the arrogance and self-aggrandisement of the colonisers, yet exposed the self-deception and ethical ambiguities of the liberation movements that swept across Africa and the Caribbean in their wake.

He brought to his work moral urgency and a novelist's attentiveness to individual lives and triumphs.

Naipaul himself personified a sense of displacement.

Having left behind the circumscribed world of Trinidad, he was never entirely rooted in England.

In awarding him the Nobel Prize in literature in 2001, the Swedish Academy described him as "a literary circumnavigator, only ever really at home in himself, in his inimitable voice".

Naipaul fiercely resisted the idea of being tethered to a hyphen, or a particular ethnic or religious identity.

He once left a publisher when he saw himself listed in the catalogue as a "West Indian novelist".

A Hindu, though not observant, Naipaul was a staunch defender of Western civilisation.

His guiding philosophy was universalism. "What do they call it? Multi-culti? It's all absurd, you know," he said in 2004. "I think if a man picks himself up and comes to another country, he must meet it halfway."

It was the kind of provocative statement that won him both enemies and admirers over the years.

Naipaul, who was knighted in 1990, mixed fiction, non-fiction and autobiography without distinction.

One of his seminal novels was A House For Mr Biswas, which looked at the almost impossible task for Indian immigrants in the Caribbean of trying to integrate into society while keeping hold of their roots.

He wrote more than 30 books and was one of the first winners of the Booker Prize, now Britain's leading literary award, in 1971 for In A Free State.

During his early career, Naipaul was dogged by money worries and loneliness.

He met his first wife, Pat, at Oxford, who became his constant literary support.

She died in 1996. He later revealed that he felt he hastened her death by publicly admitting, while she fought cancer, that he had frequented prostitutes.

The admission "consumed her. I think she had all the relapses and everything after that... It could be said that I had killed her", Naipaul said in a tell-all biography, The World Is What It Is: The Authorised Biography Of V.S. Naipaul, by British author Patrick French.

He had a quarter-century, sometimes violent, affair with an Argentinian and married Pakistani journalist Nadira Alvi the year Pat died.

He had a reputation for cutting people out of his life and a disdain for, among other things, corruption in Indian politics, the West's cynical treatment of its former colonies and the cult of personality.

He likened former British prime minister Tony Blair to a pirate at the head of a socialist revolution and was also disparaging about "sentimental" female novelists.

"Women writers are different, they are quite different.

"I read a piece of writing and, within a paragraph or two, I know whether it is by a woman or not.

"I think (it is) unequal to me," he told the London Evening Standard newspaper in 2011.

He said this was due to women's "sentimentality, the narrow view of the world".

Many were outraged, naturally.

But he retorted: "My life is short. I can't listen to banalities."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, WASHINGTON POST, NYTIMES

