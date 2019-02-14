Na Ying has a soft spot for Singapore

It may have been more than 19 years since veteran Chinese singer Na Ying last staged a concert in Singapore, but the 51-year-old says the city will always hold a special place in her heart.

She spent three months here recording her album Sad And Romantic - produced by prolific Singaporean songwriters and twin brothers Lee Shih Shiong and Lee Wai Shiong - which won her Best Mandarin Female Singer at 2001's Golden Melody Awards.

"Sisong and Weisong wanted me to have a good, quiet place to record the album, so I stayed here for three months.

"I haven't had a chance to perform in Singapore for a long time, but it's dear to me," says Na in an e-mail interview with The Straits Times. Her last solo concert here was in 1999 at Suntec City Mall.

Her Singaporean fans are in luck, as Na promises that her concert - to be held next Saturday at Resorts World Convention Centre - will feature all her classics.

She says: "All the songs that I know I can't exclude - my fans' favourites - I'll definitely sing."

Na, known for songs such as Conquer (1998) and Just A Dream (1999), enjoyed a resurgence of fame when she appeared as a mentor and judge on the Chinese reality singing competition, The Voice Of China, in 2012.

She stayed with the show for four seasons and two more after it was renamed Sing! China.

She quit the show in 2017.

Speaking of her time on the show, she says: "I've been a professional singer for about 30 years and never thought that I'd feel so much responsibility being a mentor or that I'd have a chance to meet so many talented young singers from around the world.

"I don't think being with these young people necessarily changed my style of singing. But it definitely made me more attuned to recent sounds and musical styles and I understand them better."

BOOK IT / NA YING NA WORLD TOUR CONCERT

WHERE : Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway

WHEN: Feb 23, 8pm

ADMISSION: $48 to $288 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

Na, whose last full-length album, So What, was released in 2011, says plans for a new album are under way.

"I think my fans might feel that songs which are a continuation of my musical style so far are good songs.

"Personally, I'd like to reflect my growth, my new understanding of life, in my music."

She also thanked Singapore fans for the concern shown to her when she was recently plagued with false rumours of ill health on social media.

The singer says: "The Internet can be malicious and I don't always feel like defending myself from (the rumours) because the best way to prove myself is to be on stage singing.

"I want to assure my fans in Singapore that I'm healthy and fine and I can't wait to see everyone."