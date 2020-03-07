N. Korea pans Crash Landing On You, Ashfall

SEOUL • North Korea's media outlets lashed out at South Korea's latest hit television drama series and a film featuring the country, calling them an "unacceptable and atrocious provocation".

"Recently, South Korean authorities and film producers are releasing anti-republic films and television dramas that are deceptive, fabricated, absurd and impure, putting all their efforts on making strategic propaganda," Pyongyang said via an editorial published by online propaganda outlet Uriminzokkiri on Wednesday. "It's an unbearable insult against the same people and is an unacceptable and atrocious provocation."

The editorial did not name the shows, but it appears to refer to popular drama series Crash Landing On You and the film Ashfall.

The outlet went on to condemn the productions for treating the tragic division of the two Koreas as a source of entertainment and profiteering, adding that the people who enjoy such content "have no shame and are immoral".

Crash Landing On You, a romantic comedy from tvN, tells the story of a chaebol heiress, played by actress Son Ye-jin, who accidentally crashes in North Korea while paragliding.

She is rescued by a North Korean military officer, played by Hyun Bin, who protects her and risks his life to get her back to Seoul.

While there has been controversy in South Korea over the glamorising of the reclusive nation as a peaceful and liveable place, the drama series largely illustrates the North as lagging behind its more advanced southern neighbour.

The film Ashfall depicts the camaraderie between the two Koreas to prevent a volcanic explosion from Mount Paektu in the North.

Mount Paektu is considered a sacred place in Korean folklore and plays a key role in the North's propaganda promoting the ruling family's bloodline.

In the blockbuster flick, there is a scene in which a building, presumed to be the headquarters of the North's ruling Workers' Party of Korea, collapses.

The movie stars Lee Byung-hun, Ha Jung-woo, Ma Dong-seok and Bae Suzy.

Meari, another North Korean propaganda outlet, released a similar article the same day, accusing the productions of "slandering our republic (and) causing outrage of our people", describing the productions as false and scheming.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK