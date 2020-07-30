Musicians: Ask for permission to play songs at campaigns

NEW YORK • Several top musicians, including Mick Jagger and Sheryl Crow, have signed a letter demanding that American politicians get their consent before playing their songs at campaign rallies.

The soundtrack to political events was a hot topic during the 2016 election and is again this year, with several stars objecting to United States President Donald Trump playing their songs without permission.

Michael Stipe of REM, Regina Spektor and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler were among others to put their names on the letter, which was written in partnership with the Artist Rights Alliance, Rolling Stone magazine reported.

"No artist should be forced to compromise their values or be associated with politicians they don't respect or support," the alliance tweeted on Tuesday.

"To defend free speech and political expression, we're calling on campaigns to get permission before using music at political events," it added.

Unauthorised use of music is a long-established issue in American elections. The 1984 re-election campaign of then President Ronald Reagan used Bruce Springsteen's music after the release of Born In The USA.

Springsteen mused at concerts later that year over whether or not Mr Reagan had listened to the album, which carried themes regarding veterans returning from the Vietnam War.

Last month, British rock legends The Rolling Stones threatened legal action against Mr Trump for his use of their classic, You Can't Always Get What You Want, at campaign rallies.

The same month, the family of rock musician Tom Petty issued a cease-and-desist letter over Mr Trump's use of I Won't Back Down at a rally in Tulsa on June 20.

Queen complained when Mr Trump walked on stage to their anthem, We Are The Champions, during a Republican Party event in Cleveland, Ohio, in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Aerosmith, Adele, Neil Young and the estate of the late singer Prince all have also hit out after Mr Trump used their songs.

Other signatories of the letter revealed on Tuesday include Lionel Ritchie, Elvis Costello and bands Blondie, Green Day and Pearl Jam, Rolling Stone said.

"For artists who do choose to engage politically in campaigns or other contexts, this kind of unauthorised public use confuses their message and undermines their effectiveness," the alliance said in its letter.

"Music tells powerful stories and drives emotional connection and engagement - that's why campaigns use it, after all. But doing so without permission siphons away that value."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG