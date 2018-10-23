Musician gets chopper lift from Hemsworth

SYDNEY • American musician Scott Hildebrand had come to Brisbane from Mexico and needed a lift to get to Byron Bay in New South Wales.

A superhero came to his rescue.

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, who was in a van with personal trainer Luke Zocchi, saw him thumbing a ride.

He told Hildebrand he was on the way there too.

E! News reported that in a video posted by the Australian actor on Sunday on Instagram, Zocchi could be heard saying they had just arrived in Brisbane.

They intended to surf in Byron Bay after Hemsworth wrapped up filming the new Men In Black reboot in Italy.

Hemsworth said in the video: "We're going to Byron, we'll give him a lift."

"Little does he know we're getting a chopper," Zocchi continued.

Hildebrand repeatedly said "no way" when he found out about the lift - a vertical one - he was getting.

"Chip in for the gas, all right," Hemsworth joked.

At the end of the marvellous treat, Hemsworth brought the musician gently down to earth by saying: "All right Scotty, back to the hitch-hiking."