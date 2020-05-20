Music Scene: New works from pop stars Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Harry Styles

SINGAPORE - From a stay-home-themed duet by Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande to new albums from Hayley Williams and Perfume Genius, here are 10 new works in pop, hip-hop, metal and indie music.

1. POP

STUCK WITH U

Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande

Two of the biggest pop stars on the planet right now, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, team up for stay-home waltz Stuck With U.

The music video features home-video footage of ordinary Americans dancing at home, as well as cameos from fellow celebrities including Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as Gwyneth Paltrow.

The money generated from the streams and sales of the song will be donated to First Responders Children's Foundation, a charity that funds grants and scholarships for children of front-line workerswho are working hard to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

2. POP/ROCK

WATERMELON SUGAR

Harry Styles

British singer-songwriter and One Direction star Harry Styles has released a new music video for standout track Watermelon Sugar, the fourth single from his sophomore album Fine Line.

Featuring Styles frolicking on a beach with a bevy of women and men, it starts with a note that "this video is dedicated to touching".

Fans and observers have been quick to pick out details from the music video, such as the Gucci threads and accessories that he wears.

3. POP

DAISIES

Katy Perry

Pop star Katy Perry has released Daisies, a new single from her as-yet-untitled fifth studio album expected to be released on Aug 14.

The song is a call to remain true to oneself, regardless of what others may think, she says on social media. "Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing," she adds. "Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell."

According to a press statement, film-maker Liza Voloshin shot a visibly pregnant Perry from a safe distance for the song's music video. Perry and actor fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together.

4. POP/ALTERNATIVE ROCK

PETALS FOR ARMOR

Hayley Williams

Hayley Williams, the frontwoman of American rock band Paramore, strikes out on her own with her debut solo album, Petals For Armor.

The songs were written when her band went on hiatus following the 2017 release of their fifth album After Laughter.

In an interview with BBC Radio, she says: "I'm in a band with my favourite musicians so I never really feel the need to step into a role as a player when it comes to Paramore records. This project, however, benefited from a little bit of musical naivete and rawness and so I experimented quite a bit more."

5. ALTERNATIVE ROCK

STRAIGHT SONGS OF SORROW

Mark Lanegan

American singer-songwriter Mark Lanegan's latest solo album, Straight Songs Of Sorrow, comes on the heels of his recent memoir, Sing Backwards And Weep.

Each song on the album references a story or person in the book.

The frontman of grunge veterans Screaming Trees also ropes in fellow rock stalwarts such as Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones, Greg Dulli and The Bad Seeds' Warren Ellis to sing and play on the record.

6. ALTERNATIVE/INDIE ROCK

EARTH

EOB

The guitarist of acclaimed alternative rock band Radiohead, Ed O'Brien, has released Earth, his debut solo album, under the moniker EOB.

"These songs were created in a spirit of love, with the best wishes for a global community," he says. "It's my sincere hope that during these strange and difficult times, some people might find a little light and consolation in them."

The cast of musicians playing hereinclude Portishead guitarist Adrian Utley, singer-songwriter Laura Marling and Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood.

7. INDIE POP/ROCK

DO YOU WONDER ABOUT ME?

Diet Cig

Do You Wonder About Me? is the second album from New York indie rock duo Diet Cig.

Comprising singer-guitarist Alex Luciano and drummer Noah Bowman, the album comes three years after the release of their 2017 debut Swear I'm Good At This.

8. METAL

What The Dead Men Say

Trivium

What The Dead Men Say is the ninth album by American metal band Trivium, which is fronted by singer-guitarist Matt Heafy.

The title is taken from Philip K. Dick's 1964 science-fiction novella of the same name.

The band were originally scheduled to perform at Fort Canning Park on March 24 but the concert was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

9. R&B

IT WAS GOOD UNTIL IT WASN'T

Kehlani

Grammy-nominated R&B singer-songwriter Kehlani is back with her second album, It Was Good Until It Wasn't.

The Californian artist, who gave birth to her daughter in 2019, describes the songs as being a more mature work compared to her past releases.

She says in a press statement: "Having a baby helped me be a lot more womanly and 'adult'. The music is more meaningful. My daughter is the biggest indirect influence on everything I do. If it sounds grown-up, it's because of her."

10. ALTERNATIVE POP/ALTERNATIVE ROCK

SET MY HEART ON FIRE IMMEDIATELY

Perfume Genius

Set My Heart On Fire Immediately is the fifth album by American singer-songwriter Mike Hadreas, better known as Perfume Genius.

The songs subvert traditional roles, Hadreas says in a press statement. "I wanted to feel more open, more free and spiritually wild.

"I wrote these songs as a way to be more patient, more considered, to pull at all these chaotic threads hovering around me and weave them into something warm, thoughtful and comforting."