Music Scene: New works from Norah Jones, Liam Gallagher, The Flaming Lips and more

SINGAPORE - From a new album by American singer-songwriter Norah Jones and British singer Liam Gallagher to a collaboration between pop stars Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, here are 10 new works in pop, hip-hop, jazz and indie music.

1. INDIE ROCK

SIDEWAYS TO NEW ITALY

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever



PHOTO: SUB POP



Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Australian band Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever touch on their roots and families in their second album, Sideways To New Italy.

New Italy refers to a village near New South Wales where drummer Marcel Tussie is from.

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Fran Keaney says of their new songs: "I wanted to write songs that I could use as some sort of bedrock of hopefulness to stand on, something to be proud of. A lot of the songs on the new record are reaching forward and trying to imagine an idyll of home and love."

2. JAZZ/SOUL

PICK ME UP OFF THE FLOOR

Norah Jones



PHOTO: SUB POP



Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Norah Jones melds jazz, blues, soul and Americana in her seventh album, Pick Me Up Off The Floor.

These are songs she has collected in the past two years, she explains in a press statement.

"The songs stayed stuck in my head and I realised that they had this surreal thread running through them," she says.

"It feels like a fever dream taking place somewhere between God, the devil, the heart, the country, the planet, and me."

3. ALTERNATIVE

TO LOVE IS TO LIVE

Jehnny Beth



PHOTO: CAROLINE



Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

To Love Is To Live is the debut solo album from Jehnny Beth, the French singer-songwriter of London-based post-punk band Savages.

Also an actress and one half of French lo-fi duo John & Jehn, Beth says in social media posts that she wants the songs to have a long-term impact on listeners.

"It's an important moment for me, I am so proud, I've worked really hard in the face of many adversities, but this is far more than an album release to me, it's my own investment into myself, the proof that I was right to believe I could do it."

4. GARAGE ROCK

THE PRETTIEST CURSE

Hinds



PHOTO: MOM + POP MUSIC



Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Spanish garage rock quartet Hinds have released The Prettiest Curse, their third album and follow-up to 2018's I Don't Run.

The new songs see the band expanding their lo-fi aesthetics with pop melodies and additional instruments such as keyboards.

5. POST-PUNK

MUZZ

Muzz



PHOTO: MATADOR



Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Muzz is the self-titled debut album by the New York supergroup made up of three members of indie rock bands.

Paul Banks is best known as the frontman of Interpol; Matt Barrick is the drummer for Jonathan Fire*Eater and The Walkmen; and guitarist Josh Kaufman is from folk group Bonny Light Horseman.

Banks says in a press statement: "It's genuinely collaborative, a three-headed monster. We generate music together, and songs come from all directions. No one person is calling the shots, it's equal-everything."

6. DANCE POP

RAIN ON ME

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande



PHOTO: UNIVERSAL MUSIC



Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

The hit Rain On Me is the second single from Lady Gaga's sixth studio album Chromatica (2020), and her first collaboration with fellow American pop star Ariana Grande.

Gaga told Apple Music she encouraged Grande to stretch her singing boundaries during the studio recording session. "And it was the joy of two artists going 'I see you'," she added.

"Humans do this. We all do things to make ourselves feel safe, and I always challenge artists when I work with them."

7. BRITPOP

MTV UNPLUGGED (LIVE AT HULL CITY HALL)

Liam Gallagher



PHOTO: WARNER RECORDS



Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher's new live album is taken from his MTV Unplugged concert at Yorkshire's Hull City Hall in 2019.

Comprising his own solo songs as well as several Oasis classics, the release also features his former band's guitarist, Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs.

In 1996, Gallagher infamously pulled out of Oasis' MTV Unplugged gig, leaving his now-estranged brother Noel to take over the vocal duties.

8. PSYCHEDELIC ROCK

RACE FOR THE PRIZE - LATE SHOW #PLAYATHOME

The Flaming Lips



PHOTO: THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT/FACEBOOK



Over the years, Wayne Coyne, frontman of American alternative rock veterans The Flaming Lips, has made it his trademark to perform inside a giant bubble at their concerts.

In a recent performance of Race For The Prize, a song from their 1999 classic album The Soft Bulletin, all the band and audience members were encased in their own separate bubble.

The video was aired on an episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

9. HIP-HOP

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Lil Baby



PHOTO: MOTOWN/QUALITY CONTROL



Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

American rapper Lil Baby's newest single, The Bigger Picture, is the latest anthem for the Black Lives Matter protests taking place in the United States and around the world.

Accompanied by a music video featuring footage from the protests, the song calls for an end to stereotypes and police brutality.

Proceeds from the single will go to organisations such as The National Association of Black Journalists, The Bail Project and Black Lives Matter.

10. INDIE ROCK/EXPERIMENTAL POP

FUTURE TEENAGE CAVE ARTISTS

Deerhoof



PHOTO: JOYFUL NOISE



Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms

Future Teenage Cave Artists is the 15th album from San Francisco indie/experimental pop band Deerhoof.

According to a statement by the band's record label Joyful Noise, the patchwork of sounds and songs reflect the new normal that many people around the world are adjusting to: "This is a record about resilience and the persistence of hope in a future beyond any reasonable justification for it."