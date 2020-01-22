Music Scene: New Asian releases from Eric Chou, G.E.M., Nathan Hartono and more

SINGAPORE - Pop and love ballads dominate the Chinese music industry. But in the last two months, there have been at least three new releases influenced by hip-hop and R&B, genres once considered a niche in the scene. Here are 10new works.

1. Hip-hop / R&B

U Stupid



Karencici (featuring OZI)

HIM International Music

This cool, casual number is a collaboration between two hot up-and-coming artists - Taiwan-based singer-songwriter Karencici and Los Angeles-born rapper OZI.

With a restless, rule-breaking spirit, this carpe diem song is all about pushing forward in life, while retaining an air of hip nonchalance.

The music video is also a mix of Eastern and Western, nostalgic and modern influences, such as early 20th-century Chinese fashion, Chinese hopping vampires and a comic book-style presentation.

Groovy.

2. Pop

When We Were Young



Eric Chou

Sony Music Entertainment / M.Star Entertainment

Giving your album the same name as a popular, critically-acclaimed song by Adele might invite comparisons with the English musician's 2015 work.

Sorry, but the mid-tempo title track here by Chou, while also looking back at one's past, pales in comparison with the diva's soul-piercing power ballad.

Chou, a Taiwanese singer-songwriter, does better with the spacey, atmospheric In The Works, a song about the truth of one's situation versus the assumptions made by others.

The other Mandarin and English numbers on the album also make for easy listening.

3. Pop

City Zoo



G.E.M.

Sony Music Entertainment / G Nation

With this self-written Mandopop album, the petite Hong Kong singer with the big voice shows she can also get down with the beat.

The dark, ominous-sounding title track includes several hip hop arrangements, and seemingly uses the idea of a zoo of animals to refer to society, and the people in it.

Many tracks are also associated with specific animals. For example, Selfless, about losing oneself because of a love interest, features a chameleon in its music video, while Full Stop, about moving on after a chapter of life, makes reference to a hummingbird.

This is the singer's first album after a nasty split with her previous record label, Hummingbird Music, in 2019.

4. Pop / R&B

Dig Deep





Nathan Hartono

Warner Music China

This alternative R&B single in Mandarin explores the idea of vulnerability and of letting someone else into one's heart.

Singaporean musician Nathan Hartono's soulful voice, combined with smooth guitar riffs and a strong drum beat, contributes to the song's loungey feel, while its music video features the chiselled singer-songwriter battling his inner demons in a train, a dark room and other locations.

5. Pop / Jazz

Wanderlust



Kiat Goh

Kiat Goh / Ascents Media Entertainment

The Singaporean singer-songwriter's follow-up album to his debut release, Pluto (2014), takes listeners around the world. Ten of the Mandarin album's 12 tracks - such as Berlin Wall, Melbourne's Bitter Coffee and Hakodate's Moonlight - are named after physical locations.

One of the stand-out tracks is Berlin Wall, which depicts a bitter-sweet separation between two lovers because of the structure.

The multi-genre work features styles from jazz, funk, pop, rock and electronic dance music.

6. Pop

Can You Hear



Kayee Tam

The Voice Entertainment Group

The Hong Kong singer-actress shows off her melodious pipes with this album of English and Cantonese songs, many which are theme songs to Hong Kong dramas.

There is the English song Can You Hear, from the TVB medical drama Big White Duel (2019), as well as a cover of the Cantonese song Goodbye, from the TVB supernatural drama Barrack O'Karma (2019).

7. Pop

Spring Is Here



Tiger Huang

Warner Music Taiwan

Taiwan's "Queen of Pubs" is known for her deep and soulful voice. Here, she delivers a moving numberwith a bluesy feel and Chinese-style orchestrationjust in time for Chinese New Year.

The heartwarming tune urges listeners to visit their family members during the festive season, and the music video also features a touching family reunion.

8. Pop

Inexplicable Sorrow



Vivian Chan

Chessman Entertainment & Production

Tender and heartfelt, with lyrics such as "Who understands sadness / Onlookers always look after the disaster", this new Cantonese song is sure to tug at the heartstrings.

Chan, a singer from Macau, is known for her soft, sweet voice. Here, it brilliantly conveys the vulnerability of a person in love.

9. Pop

All For Her



VChuan Tan

Ascents Media Entertainment

2019 marked this Malaysian singer's 14th year in the music scene, and he promised to "gift" 14 songs to thank his fans and friends. He lived up to his word, releasing this seven-track album on the last day of 2019. Earlier in the year, he had already released a seven-track album .

In this new work, Tan performs covers of songs originally sung by female singers, such as Rainie Yang's Longing For..., Della Ding Dang's I Love Him and Jolin Tsai's Let's Break Up.

10. Pop

Ten



Liu Yu Ning

Golden Dog Entertainment / Universal Music Group

The debut album of this fast-rising Chinese pop singer, who is the lead singer of Chinese band Modern Brothers, offers plenty of love songs. There are also collaborations with A-listers such as Taiwanese songwriters Wu Ching-feng, Lala Hsu and Singaporean songbird Tanya Chua.

The maudlinly sweet ballad Like It Very Much and the reflective Oh Chemistry did well on some charts in 2019.