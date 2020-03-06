Music Picks: Teenage riot: 1st Anniversary

TEENAGE RIOT: 1ST ANNIVERSARY

Monthly indie disco night Teenage Riot marks its first birthday with an extended line-up of DJs.

Founder Kim Wong, from local record collecting group Singapore Vinyl Junkies, will be joined by Ginette Chittick and KiDG.

The trio will drop indie rock and alternative tunes from the 1990s onwards.

WHERE:White Label Records, 01-01 Ann Siang House, 28 Ann Siang Road MRT: Chinatown/Outram Park/ Tanjong Pagar WHEN: March 14, 8pm ADMISSION: Free

A DATE WITH FRIENDS: LEGENDS OF YESTERYEAR BY JOE CHANDRAN, VERONICA YOUNG AND PETER CHUA

Three music veterans from the 1960s, 1970s and the 1980s are holding their first joint concert - a gig set to be a blast from the past.

Veronica Young (above left), a teenage singer of the 1960s; Joe Chandran (above centre), frontman of 1970s pop-rock band The X-periment; and Talentime singer Peter Chua (above right) from the 1980s will perform in a two-hour show.

The concert is one of the highlights of the 15th edition of the Esplanade's senior citizens festival, which takes place at various venues in the arts centre until this Sunday.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: From $25 from Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

ELECTRONIC

MISS ANTHROPOCENE

Grimes

4 stars

Miss Anthropocene, the fifth album from genre-defying Canadian singer, producer and songwriter Grimes, is at once dark and compelling.

In the concept album centred on the titular main character, described as a "anthropomorphic goddess of climate change", she pairs her ethereal voice with haunting melodies and imaginative genre-mashing.

The lyrics portend doom, but the kaleidoscopic soundscapes are enthralling.

ART ROCK/POST-PUNK

MAN ALIVE!

King Krule

4 stars

In his third album under the moniker King Krule, British singer-songwriter Archy Marshall dwells on themes of disconnection (Cellular).

Yet, there is a palpable sense of optimism in his dense instrumentation and deep-set, booming voice - perhaps brought on by his recent fatherhood (Airport Antenatal Airplane).

The sequence of tracks is an emotional journey driven by an imaginative blend of post-punk, jazz and hip-hop.